9 people shot, 2 of them killed at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the injuries and deaths were the result of separate shootings that came close together.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers responded to reports about a shooting at the Oceanfront Friday night.

The first calls about the incident came in just after 11:20 p.m.

At 1:15 a.m., Virginia Beach police said there were "several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries."

Police asked people to avoid the Oceanfront area between 17th and 22nd streets.

VBPD is investigating a shooting involving several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries. Large police presence at the oceanfront between 17th and 22nd St. Please avoid the area at this time. More to follow as it becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021

Officers told 13News Now there were "at least two" different scenes. Bruce Nedelka with Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services confirmed several people had been hurt in the shooting.

At a press conference at 1:35 a.m., Police Chief Paul Neudigate gave a summary of what happened.

He said there were eight victims at the first scene, and at the second scene, near the intersection of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue, a person confronted a police officer and was killed in a police-intervention shooting.

There was a second person who died, but that person was not part of the police-intervention shooting. Neudigate said he didn't believe the person was part of the original shooting either.

An officer also was hit by a car and went to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.