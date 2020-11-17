x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Nation World

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

Grassley announced earlier Tuesday that he was quarantining after being exposed to the virus.
Credit: AP
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a Tuesday afternoon statement.

“This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to the coronavirus. I received a COVID-19 test and immediately began to quarantine," a statement from Grassley says. "While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus. I am continuing to follow my doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines. I’ll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can.

"In the meantime, my offices across Iowa and in Washington remain open and ready to serve Iowans."

Grassley, a Republican, currently serves as Senate President Pro Tempore, which is third in the presidential line of succession.

RELATED: Reynolds orders restaurants to close at 10 p.m., prohibits gatherings of 15+ and issues statewide mask mandate

RELATED: Iowans react to Gov. Reynolds' limited mask mandate