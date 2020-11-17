“This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to the coronavirus. I received a COVID-19 test and immediately began to quarantine," a statement from Grassley says. "While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus. I am continuing to follow my doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines. I’ll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can.