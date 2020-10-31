Sean Connery, the iconic James Bond actor, dead at 90

The legendary Scottish actor immortalized novelist Ian Fleming's British agent character 007 in films since the early 60s.

Scottish Bafta-winning James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has died at age 90. The BBC reported the news citing Connery's family.

Connery played the role of the legendary British spy from 1962 until 1983, the Independent reported. He started out in 1962 with the film "Dr. No."

Growing worried about being typecast, the actor tried to break away from the series of spy films in 1969, but with the public's demands, the actor returned to Bond in 1971 for "Diamonds are Forever." Connery was known for introducing himself in the films with the signature line, “Bond - James Bond.”

In 1988, Connery won an Oscar for best supporting actor after playing an Irish police officer in The Untouchables.

In 1989, at the age of 59, People magazine declared Connery the magazine's "sexiest man alive."

Connery was known to be a fervent supporter of Scotland's independence. Tattooed on his arm were the words "Scotland Forever," while he served in the Royal Navy.

In 2000, he was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, adorned in full Scottish dress, including the green and black plaid kilt belonging to his mother's MacLeod clan.

Connery and actress Diane Cilento were married in 1962, and divorced 11 years later after having a son, Jason, who himself became an actor. Later Connery wed Micheline Roquebrune, a French artist he met while playing golf in 1975.