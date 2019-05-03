Get ready to order all of your coffees Grande, because Starbucks just launched a new drink and they've got Ariana Grande's seal of approval.

The coffee chain and pop star traded cryptic tweets about clouds on Monday, and the chain finally revealed the new Cloud Macchiato in a press release Tuesday morning.

The Cloud Macchiato comes in cinnamon and caramel flavors, and has a fluffy, cloud-like taste thanks to the meringue based milk foam that tops the drink. The drinks can be served hot or cold.

Starbucks said that the new drink draws inspiration from a popular summer Spanish drink called "leche merengade, or "meringue milk."

“The original Spanish beverage combines cinnamon and lemon zest, with a frothy texture which inspired us to reinvent the beverage as a macchiato,” said Erin Marinan, from Starbucks research and development team. “The texture of the Cloud Macchiato is luxurious and by adding espresso and our Starbucks signature caramel cross-hatch, we’re making it ours and opening up even more ways we can bring new beverage experiences to our customers.”

Grande posted a cryptic tweet about Starbucks a day before its official release, posting cloud and coffee emojis with the March 5 release date for the beverage. The singer's love of clouds and the cloud emoji is well known. In February, she released a new perfume called Cloud.

Starbucks also tweeted several photos of clouds, with Grande's song titles hidden in the image.

"Zoom in on the cloud," one tweet said.

Since then, there hasn't been any more word on how Grande is involved with the drink. A spokesperson for the company said in a statement that the members product development team have been "long time fans of Ariana Grande’s so were excited to work with her to celebrate the debut of Cloud Macchiato."

According to NBC's TODAY Show and Business Insider, internal documents at Starbucks reveal plans to debut a playlist featuring Grande's songs on Saturday.