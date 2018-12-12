The nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning.
The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year. The announcements were streamed live on the SAG, TNT, and TruTV sites, as well as the TNT and TBS YouTube channels and Facebook pages.
Awkwafina, star of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8," and Laverne Cox, star of "Orange Is the New Black," revealed the nominees.
The 25th Annual SAG Awards will air Sunday, January 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. Megan Mullally will host.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Vice
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius, Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Antony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shahloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Glow
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Gardner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid's Tale
Ozark
This is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Greenbook
Timothee Chamalet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, Blackkklanman
Sam Elliot, A Star is Born
Richard Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Wesiz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Greenbook
John David Washingon, Blackkkansmen
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa Mccarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star is Born
Black Panther
Blackkklansmen
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians