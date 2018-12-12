The nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning.

The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year. The announcements were streamed live on the SAG, TNT, and TruTV sites, as well as the TNT and TBS YouTube channels and Facebook pages.

Awkwafina, star of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8," and Laverne Cox, star of "Orange Is the New Black," revealed the nominees.

The 25th Annual SAG Awards will air Sunday, January 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. Megan Mullally will host.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, Vice

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius, Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Antony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shahloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Glow

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Gardner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid's Tale

Ozark

This is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Greenbook

Timothee Chamalet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, Blackkklanman

Sam Elliot, A Star is Born

Richard Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Wesiz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Greenbook

John David Washingon, Blackkkansmen

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa Mccarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star is Born

Black Panther

Blackkklansmen

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians