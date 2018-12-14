The Royal family released photos from their Christmas cards on Friday, featuring a family photo of Prince William, Duchess Kate and their children, and a previously-unseen wedding photo of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

The photos were shared on Instagram and Twitter by the Kensington Palace on Friday morning.

The photo of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shows the casually-dressed and smiling family sitting on a tree trunk at Anmer Hall. The older children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, smirk mischievously behind their parents, as almost eight-months-old Prince Louis is cradled by his mother. It was Prince Louis' first time on the family Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.



The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year.

In a black-and-white photo, newly weds Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle wrap their arms around each other while watching fireworks during their wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19.

This photograph taken by Chris Allerton and supplied by Kensington Palace, shows the Prince Harry and Meghan watching fireworks during their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, United Kingdom.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also shared their Christmas card via Clarence House on Twitter on Friday. The photograph shows the couple sitting on a bench while looking into each other's eyes in the garden of Clarence House this summer. The greeting message says, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."