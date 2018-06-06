After vowing to stay off Twitter, Roseanne Barr returned to the social media platform, cryptically promising to make "restitution."

I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 5, 2018

What the tweet means is unclear. The actress' hit television show, Roseanne, was canceled last week after she posted a racist tweet directed at former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

There has been buzz that ABC could resurrect the show in a spinoff that would focus on the Conner's daughter, Darlene, played by Sarah Gilbert.

Deadline reported Thursday that Gilbert (who's credited with reuniting the cast the first time) and executive producer Tom Werner planned to meet with some of the show's writers this week to "kick around ideas" for continuing the show in some form. TMZ went a step further on Friday, saying Gilbert "has been calling other cast members to gauge their interest."

ABC declined comment, but an executive who was not authorized to speak publicly said the network has merely agreed to consider any option for continuing the series as long as Barr is no longer connected to it. No proposals have been made, the executive said.

Complicating matters, Barr is a co-creator and executive producer and would be entitled to financial benefits should the show continue in any form.

Since the original tweet that caused the show to be canceled, Barr's relationship with her former castmates has been chilly at best. Both Gilbert and Michael Fishman, who played the Conners' son, D.J., were critical of Barr's Twitter behavior. Barr has been alternating between accusations that she was betrayed and apologies to the cast and crew who lost their jobs.

Contributing: Gary Levin

