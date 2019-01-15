Rockstar Games is firing back in a legal tussle over the use of a Pinkerton security company's name in its video game "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Court documents say Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations sent a cease and desist letter to Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, in December, claiming the popular Wild West video game uses their trademarks without permission.

The letter says the famous detective agency was prepared to sue if a license agreement was not reached.

On Friday, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan seeking an injunction against Pinkerton and a ruling that the use of the Pinkerton name in the game be covered by the First Amendment.

An email message seeking comment from Pinkerton was not immediately returned.