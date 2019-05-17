If Beetlejuice and Daredevil were able to play Batman, why not a former, glittery vampire?

Variety reported Thursday night that Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play "The Batman" in the franchise's next film slated for June 2021.

While Variety's sources said the former "Twilight" heartthrob is the top choice to play the caped crusader, another report said that might not be the case.

If Pattinson gets the role, he'd be the youngest actor to play Batman on the big screen.

Ben Affleck last played Batman and is passing the torch to the next generation because the movie will reportedly focus on a younger Bruce Wayne.

The current release date for "The Batman" is June 2021.

Robert Pattinson arrives at the 2018 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Fans online had a lot of thoughts about a potential Robert Pattinson Batman, ranging from excitement to absolute confusion in the possible casting.

While there were a mix of reactions online, multiple petitions to replace Pattinson as Batman have already surfaced not even a full 24 hours after the news broke.

One petition is urging Warner Bros. to not make the same "Batfleck mistake again." While some petitions only ask for the removal of Pattinson to be in the running for the role of the Caped Crusader, others already have a replacement in mind.

One particular campaign is calling for Armie Hammer to be the next Batman.

"To cast Robert Pattinson or anyone other than Armie Hammer at this point would be a joke," the online petition said.

None of the petitions have reached their goal of signatures, which range from 100 to 200.