AUSTIN — Richard Overton, 112, is back in the hospital again, struggling to fight another bout of pneumonia.

Mr. Overton, who lives in Austin, is the nation's oldest living World War II veteran.

He has battled pneumonia twice in recent years.

His family is asking people to pray for him, saying he can use all the prayers he can get at this time.

