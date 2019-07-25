Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is under federal indictment on sex trafficking involving underage victims, was reportedly found injured in his jail cell this week in New York. Reports from NBC News and the New York Post, citing sources and investigators, indicate Epstein had injuries that indicate he either attempted suicide or was trying to make it look that way to get transferred to another facility.

The possibility that Epstein, 66, was assaulted by another inmate has not been ruled out, according to the reports.

Epstein was found semi-conscious in his cell in Manhattan within in the last two days, according to NBC, and he is now on suicide watch.

Epstein faces federal sex trafficking charges in New York and has pleaded not guilty. He was denied bail by a federal judge who deemed him a flight risk and a danger to the public.

Epstein's attorneys have argued the new charges in New York should not have been filed because he signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami years ago. A Miami Herald investigation of the case this year prompted a groundswell of criticism that led to the resignation of President Donald Trump's labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, who was Miami U.S. attorney when the Epstein deal was struck.

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Under a 2008 plea deal, Epstein was allowed out on work release 12 hours a day, six days a week, while completing a 13-month sentence on prostitution-related charges involving underage girls. Epstein also was required in the state case to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to many of his victims.

