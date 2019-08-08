SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police said he walked through a Walmart store in Springfield, Missouri, armed with loaded tactical weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

According to Springfield NBC Station KY3, police responded to the Walmart: Neighborhood Market at Republic Road for an active shooter call at around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man wearing body armor and military fatigues. Police said he was also armed with tactical weapons, according to the report.

Police said the man was recording himself walking through the store, which alarmed an employee. The employee then pulled the fire alarm to evacuate the store.

KY3's report said the man used an emergency exit but was spotted by an off-duty firefighter, who held the man at gunpoint until the police could arrive.

"His intent was not to cause peace or comfort," Lieutenant Mike Lucas told KY3. "He's lucky he's alive still, to be honest."

No shots were fired and one was injured, police said.