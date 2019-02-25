Congressman John Lewis received a standing ovation as he took the stage at The Oscars to introduce "The Green Book" as one of the nominees for Best Picture.

The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver.

Lewis was a key member of the civil rights movement who spoke at the March on Washington and the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

"I can bear witness that the portrait of that time and place in our history is very real. It is seared in my memory," an emotional Lewis said.

Minutes later, "The Green Book" was announced as Best Picture.