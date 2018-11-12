Over 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links are under recall because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal. The USDA said at least five people reported finding metal in the sausage.

The USDA said Monday the recall is for 23.4-ounce pouches of "Jimmy Dean HEAT 'n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey." The packaging has a use by date of JAN. 31 19 with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. It also has the code A6382168 and bears an establishment number EST. 19085. Click here to see the labels

The recalled links were shipped to Tennessee where it was then distributed to retail stores. The USDA did not give a specific list of stores that received the product.

If you have these sausage links in your freezer, the USDA says you should not eat them. Throw them out or return them where you bought them.

Questions can be directed to the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.