The R&B singer and songwriter star James Ingram has passed away at the age of 66 on Tuesday.

A close friend of Ingram, Debbie Allen, confirmed his passing on Twitter saying that she had lost her “dearest friend and creative partner.”

“He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity,” she tweeted.

The R&B star reportedly died after a long battle with a form of brain cancer, according to TMZ.

The Grammy award-winning artist was known for producing and writing some of music’s greatest hits such as his duet with Linda Ronstadt on “Somewhere Out There,” for the 1986 animated film “An American Tail,” Variety reported.

He was co-producer alongside Quincy Jones for Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing),” and then teamed up with the duo again for “We Are The World.” Throughout his career, Ingram became a two-time Grammy winner and Oscar nominee.

Details of his funeral have yet to be released.