Universal Music Group announced this week that Queen's iconic single "Bohemian Rhapsody" is now the world's most-streamed song from the 20th century and the most-streamed classic rock song of all time.

According to UMG, the original song and its official music video has surpassed a combined 1.6 billion streams worldwide. The number takes into account streams of the song on Spotify, Apple Music and other online services.

The music video alone has racked up more than 753 million views since it was published on YouTube in August 2008.

The song, originally taken from Queen's A Night at the Opera album, has seen a boost in streams recently thanks to the success of the Queen biographical film by the same name.

In just five weeks that film became the highest grossing biopic movie in history, UMG added.