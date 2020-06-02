LOS ANGELES — A public memorial for Kobe Bryant, and the eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash in California, will be held Monday, February 24 in Los Angeles, according to several media reports.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the event will be held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times said two sources familiar with the event confirmed details as well.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in the crash on January 26 as well as parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.

The date of the memorial, 2/24, carries heavy meaning to the Bryant family.

Number two was the jersey number for Gianna, and "24" was one of two jersey numbers used by the Lakers legend.

Memorial service plans for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa have already been scheduled for February 10 at Angels Stadium of Anaheim.

Altobelli’s brother, Tony, wrote a message on Facebook Monday saying, “Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you!”

Friends of the Bryants, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan, were all also killed in the crash.