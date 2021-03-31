x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Nation World

FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa, lawyer says

The claim buttresses a widely held view among left-leaning ideological opponents of the Proud Boys that law enforcement has coddled them and condoned their violence.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019 file photo organizer Joe Biggs, in green hat, and Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, holding megaphone, march with members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during a rally in Portland, Ore. Proud Boys “thought leader” and organizer Joseph Biggs agreed to provide the FBI with information about “Antifa networks” in Florida and elsewhere after an agent contacted him in late July 2020 and arranged to meet at a restaurant, Biggs’ lawyer, J. Daniel Hull, wrote Monday, March 29, 2021, in a court filing. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A defense attorney says FBI agents recruited a Proud Boys leader to provide them with information about anti-fascist activists several months before he was charged with joining other members of the far-right extremist group in storming the U.S. Capitol.

In a court filing late Monday, the lawyer for Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs says the Florida man agreed to provide the FBI with information about “antifa networks” after an agent contacted him in late July 2020 and arranged to meet at a restaurant. 

The claim buttresses a widely held view among left-leaning ideological opponents of the Proud Boys that law enforcement has coddled them and condoned their violence.

Prior to the alleged contact with the FBI agent, Biggs helped organize a highly publicized Proud Boys rally in Portland that caught the attention of then-President Donald Trump. Biggs flew in from Florida for the August 2019 rally, which many people worried would result in widespread violence. While there were clashes between the more than 1,000 far-right demonstrators and left-wing, anti-fascist counter-protesters, the rally did not result in the kind of destruction that had been feared. Thirteen people were arrested.

FROM 2019: Timeline: 13 arrested during dueling demonstrations in Portland

Last week, two Oregon brothers with ties to the Proud Boys were arrested on federal charges, including conspiracy, related to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A third Oregonian was reportedly arrested this month in connection with the riot.

Five people were killed and 139 police officers were injured during the attack, according to federal prosecutors. The riot, which occurred as Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election, was spurred on by false claims of widespread voter fraud and a rigged election.

RELATED: Oregon brothers charged in US Capitol riot connected to Proud Boys