A protester who said she was sexually assaulted approached Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator Friday after he released a statement saying he would be voting in favor of Brett Kavanaugh for a seat on the Supreme Court.

The unidentified woman could be heard shouting at Flake, R-Ariz., during a CNN live shot before the Senate Judiciary Committee moved toward a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court Friday morning. Flake had previously been undecided.

"You're telling me that my assault doesn't matter," a woman, audibly emotional, can be heard telling Flake.

Throughout the encounter, Flake is seen looking down, nodding his head and avoiding eye contact with the women.

"Don't look away from me," one of the women can be heard saying. "Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me."

Women confront Sen. Jeff Flake after he says he'll vote yes to Kavanuagh: “That’s what you’re telling all women in America, that they don’t matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you’re just going to help that man to power anyway.” pic.twitter.com/T7fSpyT69E — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

The woman continues to criticize Flake, saying he is allowing attackers to occupy positions of power.

"Thank you," Flake said. "I need to get to the hearing. You will here more from me."

The Center for Popular Democracy later told USA TODAY the woman is Ana Maria Archila, co-executive of the liberal nonprofit advocacy group.

“Earlier this week, I shared my survivor story for the first time in front of Senator Jeff Flake’s office ... By announcing he will vote “yes” on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, Flake showed us that he does not care about our truths and does not care about women," Archila said in a statement.

In the Senate Judiciary Committee vote later on Friday, Flake agreed to advance Kavanaugh's nomination but called for a one-week pause so the FBI can investigate the charges against him, as Democrats have demanded.

“This country’s being ripped apart here,” an emotional Flake said after a flurry of back-room negotiations outside the committee room. “We can have a short pause and make sure that the FBI can investigate.”

