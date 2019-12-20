Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure.”

The palace said Friday that the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is in the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.

He had been at the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England. The palace said Philip didn't travel by ambulance and it wasn't an emergency admission.

The palace said in a statement that the hospital admission was "on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor," BBC reported.

RELATED: LOOK | UK palace releases new Prince George photos as he turns 6

RELATED: Prince Philip, 97, gives up driver's license after crash

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public duty in August 2017.

According to the BBC, Philip has not been seen out in public since Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding in May.

Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

AP