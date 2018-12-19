President Donald Trump has ordered the more than 2,000 U.S troops in Syria be withdrawn as quickly as possible from their posts, according to a U.S. official.

The withdrawal is based Trump's decision that the mission against the Islamic State is complete, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly before it is announced.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Trump declared victory over the Islamic State in Syria.

“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” he wrote.