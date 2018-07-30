Grab and go sandwiches have been recalled in 11 states due to possible listeria contamination.

Lipari Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of Premo Brand and Fresh Grab turkey and Swiss sub sandwiches for possible Listeria monocytogenesis, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the Food and Drug Administration said.

The products were produced on July 17 and distributed to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Lipari Foods began shipping the product on July 19.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Products should be discarded or returned where they were purchased.

Consumers with questions can call Customer Service at 800-729- 3354 from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved