Did anyone win Wednesday's $550M Powerball jackpot?

WASHINGTON, USA — The Powerball jackpot has soared to $550 million for Wednesday night's drawing after a continued streak without a grand prize winner.

If all five white balls and the Powerball are matched, the winner can choose to get the full $550 million through the annuity option — a sum paid out over 29 years. However, winners typically opt for the cash option. For Wednesday's drawing, that's a lump sum of $266 million.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July, when one very lucky lottery player in California won $1.08 billion, which was the game's third largest prize in history. Since then, there have been 23 straight Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner.

It's been a big summer for huge lottery prizes. Last month, a single winning ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in the game's history.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for September 13, 2023?

The winning numbers were 22-30-37-44-45, Powerball 18 and Power Play 3.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.