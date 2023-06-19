Did anyone win the $380M Powerball jackpot?

The lottery game hasn't seen a jackpot winner since April 19.

WASHINGTON — There were no grand prize winners for Monday's Powerball drawing, raising the jackpot to $400 million for Wednesday's drawing.

While there weren't any players who matched all the numbers, one person in Tennessee matched all five white balls and became a millionaire.

The lottery game hasn't seen a jackpot winner since April 19, when a winning ticket for $252 million was sold in Ohio. Players must match all five white balls and the Powerball to win the grand prize total or choose the cash option, which is an estimated $207.1 million for Wednesday's drawing.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for June 19, 2023?

The winning numbers were 36 - 39 - 52 - 57 - 69, Powerball 1. The Power Play is 3X.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

