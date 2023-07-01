Did anyone win Saturday's $493M Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Powerball's jackpot is nearly half-a-billion dollars for Saturday's drawing, with $493 million on the line.

The lottery game hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 19, when a winning ticket for $252 million was sold in Ohio. Players who match all five white balls and the Powerball can win the grand prize total, paid out over 29 years, or choose the cash option. The cash option for Saturday's drawing is estimated at $254.6 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/1/23?

The winning numbers were 4-49-61-17-35 and Powerball 8. The Power Play was 2.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?