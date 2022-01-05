Did anyone win the $632.6 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night?

Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday night's $632.6 million Powerball jackpot. And, yes, somebody won.

Two people will share one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history after winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's estimated $632.6 million jackpot. That's a cash payout of close to $225 million for each winner.

The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

Powerball announced about 90 minutes after the drawing that winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin. It's the first time in more than three months that a jackpot winner was sold.

There were two $2 million winners -- one in Florida and the other in Georgia -- and $1 million winners in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball payouts, according to the lottery.

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Prize shared by winners in CA, FL, TN)

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 (WI)

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 (MA)

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 (MD)

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY)

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI)

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 (FL)

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 (NC, PR, TX)

The last time someone hit the jackpot was Oct. 4 in California, winning $699.8 million. That jackpot was the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history and fifth largest in Powerball history.

The chance of winning the jackpot is minuscule at one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning in general are 1 in 24.9. It's not uncommon to have months go by without a grand prize winner.

The jackpot will now revert to $20 million for Saturday's drawing.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2.