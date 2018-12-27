One lucky New Yorker is nearly $300 million richer.

The winning ticket in Wednesday's Powerball, which had a $294 million jackpot, was sold in New York state, according to the Powerball website.

The winning numbers for Dec. 26 were: 5 - 25 - 38 - 52 - 67 and Powerball: 24.

The cash option for Wednesday's drawing was $177.6 million.

It was not immediately announced where the winning ticket was sold was in New York.

There was also $1 million winning tickets sold in Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $40 million for Saturday night's drawing.

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots had been rising steadily since lottery fever gripped the nation earlier this fall.

If you didn't win the Powerball, don't worry. No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Christmas Day and it has risen to $348 million for Friday night's drawing. The cash option is $210.2 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

It's a still a far cry from the near-record $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot that someone in South Carolina won in October.