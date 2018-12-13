RICHMOND, Ind. — Students and staff escaped injury during a shooting incident at a middle school in Indiana on Thursday morning that ended when the teenage suspect died by suicide.

Richmond Police Department Chief Jim Branum said police and school officials were notified that an armed individual was heading to Dennis Intermediate School with the intention of hurting people.

Officers arrived at the scene at about the same time as the suspect, leading to an exchange of gunfire at the north door.

The suspect then fled inside the building, where he eventually was located in the south stairwell on the second floor.

There was another exchange of gunfire before the teen killed himself, according to Branum.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was struck by any of the bullets fired by officers. The Indiana State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting, Branum said.

"The police response was exactly as it should have been," Branum said. "Everybody here was prepared for a confrontation."

With the school on lockdown, the suspect couldn't get into any of the classrooms, something that likely saved the lives of students and staff, according to Branum.

North West Seventh Street near the school was packed with emergency vehicles. Law enforcement on the scene included Richmond Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police, off-duty officers, the Richmond Fire Department and more. The county’s mobile command unit was set up in the parking lot on the school’s south side.

Students were being taken from the building in single-file lines with a police escort to the waiting buses, some of which have started to leave for RHS.

RCS Community Coordinator Bridget Hazelbaker said all students and staff were safe, and so were the officers involved, according to Branum.

All Richmond Community Schools buildings were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but all other schools have resumed classes and will follow regular dismissal times.

Students were being taken to Civic Hall at Richmond High School where parents will be able to pick them up. Parents should not go to Dennis.

Rachel Ventura, the parent of a sixth- and an eighth-grader at Dennis, expressed her frustration over the incident.

“I’m mad. I’m scared. The kids have been talking about this kid for a week,” she said. “They (administrators) look past things. They don’t think this is going to happen, and then it happens.”

Pam Sexton was dropping off her sixth-grader, Shaylon, just as the incident took place.

“It was terrifying. My daughter had just walked in, and I thought she would be a target in the hallway,” she said. “I’m still shaking. I can see it on the news, but it’s scary when it’s your own baby.”

Sexton texted her daughter and had to wait a few minutes before getting a reply back that she was safe. Sexton was still outside the school as her daughter was loaded onto a bus. The two were able to wave to each other.

Northeastern Wayne Schools Superintendent Laura Blessing issued a statement saying the building at her district will be on lockdown today.

"As a result of this tragedy, Northeastern has implemented a lockdown at its school system as both a preventative measure as well as to calm our students on this shocking event," she said.

"Northeastern has students at the Richmond Area Career Center who we have confirmed are safe and in lockdown at their building. They will return to our campus later today."