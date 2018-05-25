A suspected gunman was fatally shot by an armed bystander after opening fire on an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday evening, according to police.

Oklahoma City police said a man with a gun walked into a popular restaurant, Louie's, near Lake Hefner and shot two people. Two other people were also injured, police say. A bystander with a pistol then confronted the shooter and fatally shot him, according to OKCPD.

The two victims have been taken to the hospital but are expected to survive, police said. OKCPD said it does not know the shooter's motive or identity yet, but that it does not suspect the shooting was linked to terrorism.

OKCPD said there was no longer an active threat at the scene near the Britton/Hefner Parkway just after 7 p.m. Roads are shut down near Lake Hefner as authorities investigate.

⚠️ ALERT: The only confirmed fatality is the suspect. He was apparently shot-to-death by an armed citizen. Three citizens were injured, two of whom were shot. A large number of witnesses are detained. There is no indication of terrorismat this point. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Multiple shootings reported in the area of Britton/Hefner Parkway. Roads in the area have been shut down. Avoid area. More updates as available. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 24, 2018

