WASHINGTON — The two top Democratic leaders in Congress are calling on President Donald Trump to support a series of steps to help Americans deal with the coronavirus outbreak — from paid sick leave to widespread and free testing and other moves.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Trump should put the health and safety of the public first.

They said such steps should take priority over moves to help companies deal with financial losses — like tax cuts for corporations.

Among the steps they are pushing: paid sick leave for workers impacted by the quarantine orders and enhanced unemployment insurance for workers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, talk as they wait to speak at an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019,(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP