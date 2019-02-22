Robert Kraft, long-time owner of the New England Patriots, has been charged with soliciting a prostitute, police in Jupiter, Florida announced Friday morning.

Kraft was one of 25 individuals charged as part of a months-long investigation into human trafficking at a Florida spa, authorities announced.

Investigators revealed they have video evidence of him paying for a sex act, on two separate occasions, at Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Police said Kraft was driven to the spa by someone else.

Investigators added that the state attorney general's office is handling the active warrant.

In a statement, a spokesman for Kraft said: "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”