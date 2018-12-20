(CBS) -- Huntington Bank apologized this week for calling police on a black man who tried to cash his paycheck at a branch in Brooklyn, Ohio.

The regional bank found itself on the defensive after a local news station relayed how Ohio resident Paul McCowns was treated on Dec. 1 when he tried to cash his first paycheck after three weeks at a new job working for an electric company.

First, a teller asked McCowns for two pieces of identification, and he handed over his license and Social Security card. He then complied with being fingerprinted, which is standard for nonbank customers trying to cash checks, according to Huntington.

Paul McCowns

Multiple tellers then debated whether the check was legitimate, and after failing to reach his employer, they handed McCowns back his check, for roughly $1,000.

McCowns didn't realize the bank had also called police until he left and a squad car pulled up. After handcuffing him and placing him in the backseat, police were able to reach his employer and confirm the check was valid.

