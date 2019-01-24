SAN DIEGO — A U.S. official says the Trump administration will force asylum seekers in San Diego to wait in Mexico starting as soon as Friday while their cases wind through U.S. courts.

If it survives an anticipated legal challenge, it would be one of the most significant changes to the U.S. immigration system of Donald Trump's presidency.

The official said Thursday that the changes are set to start at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, the nation's busiest. The official is familiar with the plan but spoke on condition of anonymity because it's not yet final.

The plan calls for U.S. authorities to bus asylum seekers back and forth to the border for court hearings in downtown San Diego.

U.S. officials anticipate the San Diego crossing will eventually process more asylum claims than it does now.