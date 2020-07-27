Oprah's O Magazine to end regular print editions after 20 years

Hearst says the brand is not going away but will become more “more digitally-centric,” with “some form of print."

Oprah Winfrey launched O with Hearst in 2000 and today is the editorial director. It is among the country's most recognizable magazines. Hearst declined to answer why they were dropping the regular print edition, saying only it was a “natural next step." Magazines are trying to grow their digital properties as print advertising shrinks and people spend more time online.