FOREST CITY, NC — Investigators said two children worked together to save their mother during an attack by her boyfriend in Rutherford County.

The call to 911 came in just after midnight on August 8 at 175 Lakeview Drive in Forest City, North Carolina. Deputies said when they arrived they found the body of 46-year-old Steven Kelley. He had been shot twice.

Authorities said prior to the shooting, Kelley was strangling Chandra Nierman, threatening to cut her throat and kill everyone in the house. Nierman's 12-year-old son grabbed a gun and his 15-year-old sister took it, firing at Kelley's chest, according to officials.

Investigators said Kelley was killed. The children's 16-year-old sister was grazed by a bullet in the leg. She was rushed to the hospital and released the next day. Nierman suffered bruises and contusions.

Further investigation revealed Kelley had previously threatened and assaulted Nierman, even firing shots inside the home.

Authorities said Kelley was a convicted felon who had two active domestic violence protection orders against him from two different women in Indiana and Ohio. The Nierman family had recently moved to the area from Indiana.

The district attorney’s office determined the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed.

