KILLEEN, Texas — The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is calling for the public’s attendance at an unaccompanied Texas veteran’s funeral.

Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker will be laid to rest Monday -- and no one is expected to attend.

The cemetery said they do not know where his family is and they do not want him to be laid to rest alone, so they are asking the public to attend.

"We do not leave veterans behind," the cemetery said on Facebook.

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

A member of Wind Therapy Freedom Riders is also encouraging the public to attend.

"Let's show our respects to an American Veteran," Luis Rodriguez said.

The group of bikers plans to attend Mr. Walker's burial. They will meet at Central Texas Harley Davidson in Round Rock and take off to the burial site by 9 a.m.

"No veteran should be buried alone," Rodriguez said in a Facebook post.

According to Karina Erickson, a spokesperson for the Texas General Land Office, proper burial for Unaccompanied Veterans began in 2015.

The government organization is approaching its one hundredth burial of veterans who have passed away with no one to claim their bodies.

Erickson said before, a late veteran's burial service was under the discretion of a county judge, which could result in cremation and getting put on a shelf.

Erickson told KVUE that Mr. Walker had a regular service set for the beginning of December, but for some reason, it was pushed back to the end of January.

Mr. Walker served in the Air Force from September 1964 to September 1968, including service in the Vietnam War.

His funeral will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.