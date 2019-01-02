MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey — A New Jersey man is facing a criminal charge after he faked a fall at a business, and it was all caught on camera.

CBS reports Alexander Goldinsky, 57, appears to deliberately throw a cup of ice onto the floor of his workplace and then lay on the ground to make it look like he slipped. Officials said he laid there until someone found him.

Authorities arrested Goldinsky after discovering he filed a false insurance claim from the “fall.”

Middlesex County prosecutors say he is charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of theft by deception. He is set to appear in court Feb. 7.

“Fraudulent claims cost everyone and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system.” stated Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey.