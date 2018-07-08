The Carr Fire dropped a lot of ash on the North State. Even if you were lucky enough not to have lost property in the fire, you probably have some cleaning up to do.

The ash isn't just from vegetation. It could contain toxic chemicals used to fight the fire, and fragments or particles of items that are toxic when burned. Ash needs to be cleaned carefully so it doesn't get too stirred up into the air and doesn't further damage the environment.

Here’s what you can do about all that ash on your yard. Note that people with heart or lung disease, asthma, respiratory issues and other health issues are advised not to do ash cleanup.

Look around before you start

Check the ground for hot spots and anything smoldering or smoking in the ashes before you clean. Make sure all areas are cool.

Wear the right gear to clean ash

Wear cleaning gloves and a proper dusk mask rated N-95 or P-100 to avoid inhaling ash. Wear a long sleeved shirt and pants with socks to avoid skin contact with ash.

If you get ash on your skin, wash it off right away.

Use the right vacuum

If you want to use a vacuum, use a proper HEPA-filter vacuum on ash. Again, make sure there’s no chance the ash could ignite before you start to vacuum.

Don’t use leaf blowers or regular vacuums that don’t have HEPA filters. They blow dust particles into the air.

Lightly sweep and mop patios, walkways

In most cases, you can clean hard surfaces indoors and out by slowly gently sweeping them with a broom follow by wet mopping. Do this gently to reduce the ash in the air. Again, make sure the ash won’t ignite. Clean the mop and broom carefully afterward.

Put collected ash in a trash bag and tie it tightly to avoid it flying out.

Leave your yard alone

The California EPA warns washing your lawn is "potentially hazardous, and may not be feasible for most residents."

If you must clean a spot of lawn for your dog, some experts suggest people remove ash from lawns by lightly sprinkling the lawn each day for several days. Wear an N95 mask because water from a sprinkler might stir up some ash before it finally wets down, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment said.

Don't let the water run, especially into the gutter. Avoid washing ash into storm drains whenever possible.

Take your car to professionals for cleaning

Wash your vehicle at a car wash to prevent ashy water, that may contain contaminants, from running into the gutters and getting into the waterways. Commercial car washes often recycle their water.

Use wet rags, paper towels for small surfaces

Use wet rags or wet paper towels to clean lawn furniture, door frames and other smaller surfaces. Throw them away after you’ve used them.

Wash up when you come in

Wipe off items that might be coated with ash when you come inside, like your shoes. Thoroughly wash all homegrown vegetables and fruit before eating them.

Keep people and pets safe

Some adults, children and pets are especially vulnerable to ash. They should stay away during the cleaning process.

If pets must go outside, wash ash off their paws, faces and fur.

