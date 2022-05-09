Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share first photo of baby after more than 100 days in NICU

Nick Jonas said he and Priyanka Chopra were "overjoyed" to welcome their daughter home in time for Mother's Day.

LOS ANGELES — Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were able to celebrate an extra special Mother's Day by bringing their daughter home after more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Jonas said.

In a Twitter thread celebrating his family, Jonas said they were "overjoyed" to welcome their daughter home in time for Mother's Day. He did not disclose why their daughter had been in the NICU.

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," he continued.

On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. pic.twitter.com/XptYSAjoJY — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 8, 2022

The couple shared a photo of their infant daughter, her face hidden by a heart emoji. It had previously been reported that their daughter's name was Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Jonas and Chopra, who were married in 2019, announced the birth of their daughter in January, who they said they welcomed via surrogacy. The couple had asked the public for privacy at the time.

The couple had been open about their desire for kids, with Jonas previously saying he "definitely" wanted to be a father someday.