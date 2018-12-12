NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL salary cap will increase by roughly 6 percent in 2019 to a threshold of up to $191.1 million per team, the league announced Tuesday.

The 2018 cap is $177.2 million. Next season's cap will be "in the range of $187.0 million to $191.1 million," the league tweeted.

The salary cap has increased by roughly $10 million per season since 2013, when it was $123 million. "Another sign of the NFL's continued success and growth," league spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted in the announcement.

Player salaries are tied to league revenue under the collective bargaining agreement, and continued revenue growth could be a sticking point in negotiations over a new CBA. Players receive less than 50 percent of league revenue under the 10-year labor deal signed in 2011.