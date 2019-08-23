An average fishing day turned into a rare one for an angler on Lake Champlain in upstate New York.

Debbie Geddes was fishing with her husband when she reeled in a fish with two mouths.

She let the fish go, but not before snapping some pictures.

The pictures went viral after she shared them with her coworker Adam Facteau, who shared them on Facebook.

"I've had messages from all over the world, like people asking about this fish and it seems like everybody's got an opinion on what is the cause of this fish having two mouths,” Facteau said.

