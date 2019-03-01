Netflix's "Bird Box" quickly received the meme treatment after its debut in December.

In the movie, a mother is forced to guide her children to safety in a post-apocalyptic world. There's only one problem: if they see the evil that chases them, they will die. Now, social media users are parodying the blindfolded action in a viral challenge.

The #BirdBoxChallenge encourages people to do simple tasks blindfolded. While some harmless videos show people putting on makeup or walking down the street, others have caused the streaming service to issue a warning: do not hurt yourself for the sake of the challenge.

"We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for your 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes," the Netflix US account tweeted.

In one now-viral clip, a man and two children are running around their house blindfolded. When they enter a separate room, one child slams into a wall. While most social media users have laughed at the video, Netflix said they do not want social media users to "end up in the hospital due to memes."

Netflix recently announced that the movie had been streamed on over 45 million accounts, a statistic the company rarely releases.