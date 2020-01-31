“The Crown,” Netflix's hit drama series about the British royal family, will end earlier than expected and has revealed its next and last queen.

Show creator Peter Morgan had said he expected to create six seasons, but now thinks five is the “perfect time and place to stop.”

"At the outset I had imagined 'The Crown' running for six seasons, but now that we have begun work on the stories for Season 5 it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop," he said. "I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."

Imelda Staunton has been tapped to be the last actress to play Queen Elizabeth II. She will take the crown in the fifth season from Olivia Colman, who, in turn, succeeded Claire Foy.

Both Foy and Colman have won best actress Golden Globe Awards in the royal role.

Season three of the hit drama is streaming now on Netflix.

The official Twitter account for the series shared a statement from Staunton, who praised the work Foy and Colman have done portraying the Queen.

"I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion," Staunton said in a statement.

FILE - This Oct. 19, 2019 file photo shows actress Imelda Staunton on the red carpet for the movie "Downton Abbey" at the Rome Film Fest in Rome.

