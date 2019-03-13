An Alabama Native American Tribe has donated $184,000 to help cover funeral expenses for the 23 victims of tornadoes that hit Alabama last week.

The Poarch Band of Creed Indians sent the donation to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation. The tribe was originally going to split memorial costs with another business, but increased their donation when the business backed out, according to CNN.

"It is at times of greatest need that we often see our communities coming together to help one another, this is one of those times," said Stephanie A. Brian, the tribe's CEO, in a statement on Facebook.

The business that backed out of its donation was not identified.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is located in Atmore, Alabama. They're the only federally recognized Native American Tribe in the state. The tribe descends from the original Creek Nations, who once lived across Alabama and Georgia.