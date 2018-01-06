The 16 remaining spellers in the Scripps National Spelling Bee are back on stage and ready to continue spelling until a champion emerges.

That's a record number of spellers for the prime-time finals, and it could mean a late-night finish to a longer-than-usual week. The size of this year's bee field nearly doubled from prior years because of a new wild-card program. Four of the remaining spellers got in via wild cards.

The bee ended in a tie for three consecutive years from 2014-2016, but that almost certainly won't happen this year because the 16 finalists all took a written tiebreaker test.

The champion of the 93-year-old competition will receive more than $42,000 in cash and prizes.

