At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County, east of Nashville. It confirmed the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

There were no immediate confirmed reports of injuries.

WTVF reporter Chris Conte tweeted a video of the newscast announcing that the tornado was hitting the station.

Conte also tweeted photos saying Nashville had taken a "direct hit" and that the downtown was "devastated."

Multiple people tweeted videos and photos of the storm and its aftermath.

YouTube personality Olan Rogers posted a photo of damage to the Soda Parlor, known for its craft sodas and sundaes.

A producer for WTVF tweeted a photo she said showed that the tornado had taken a chunk off a building.

A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.

As the storm progressed, the term "TAKE COVER NOW" was repeatedly sent out on Twitter by the National Weather Service and other agenices.

This is a developing story. More details to come.