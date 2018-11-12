Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry questioned whether astronauts actually have landed on the moon in an appearance on "The Winging It" podcast this week.

“They’re going to come get us,” Curry said jokingly on the podcast after briefly putting out his theory. “Sorry, I don’t want to start conspiracies.”

The first people to "come get" Curry? NASA, which invited him to see the evidence for himself. America's space agency offered the two-time NBA MVP a tour of its main facilities and to show him historic rocks from the moon to prove it.

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” NASA spokesman Allard Beutel told The New York Times on Monday. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

NASA sent rockets to land on the moon six times between 1969 to 1972, putting a total of 12 astronauts on the lunar surface. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to step foot on the moon in '69.

However, Curry seemed convinced of several conspiracy theories that suggested the landing was staged. His skepticism draws comparison to Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving publicly questioning whether the world was round for more than a year before reversing course this year.

