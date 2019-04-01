The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released the names of the five children and two truckers who died Thursday from a fiery wreck that involved two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles on I-75 near Gainesville.

The child victims were identified as Joel Cloud, 14, Jeremiah Warren, 14, Cierra Bordelan, 9, Cara Descant, 13, and Brieana Descant, 10. They were all from Marksville, Louisiana, traveling in a passenger vehicle heading to Disney World, authorities said.

First Coast News reached out to Shawn Chenevert Davis on Facebook. She is a member of Avoyelles House of Mercy in Marksville, Louisiana. She told us that the photo she posted include the photos of the children who died. She also said they attended the same church.

The two adults killed were identified to be the two semi-truck drivers involved in the crash: 59-year-old Steve Holland from West Palm Beach, Florida and 49-year-old Douglas Bolkema from Albuquerque.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at Mile Marker 394. FHP said a semi-truck was traveling northbound on I-75 and crashed into another vehicle. Both the semi-truck and vehicle collided through the guardrail, into the median and into the southbound lanes of I-75 where another semi-truck and the passenger van were traveling.

FHP said a passenger van overturned and ejected some occupants.

Both of the semi-trucks involved in the crash caught on fire. Alachua County Fire Rescue said nearly 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled, igniting boxes and packages of meat that fell out of the truck.

In a release, a total of eight other people were also injured, including three adults and five children ranging from the ages of 9 to 14. Their injuries range from serious to critical.

FHP said one other driver was involved in the crash and struck one of the victims who was ejected. That driver didn't sustain any injuries.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.