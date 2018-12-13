Multiple bomb threats have been reported in cities across the country Thursday, including in Chicago, New York City and Denver.

The New York City Police Department said the threats were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.

The FBI said it's responding to the reports, however, the Palm Beach County, Florida sheriff's office and the Boise, Idaho police said they had no reason to believe that threats made to locations in those areas were credible.

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety," it said in a statement.

The bomb threats came in the form of a circulating email that demanded Bitcoin payments or wired money transfers, according to a tweet by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.

We have received numerous reports of an email circulating that contains a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment/wiring of money having been sent to businesses in our county. We have responded to each threat and determined it to be NOT CREDIBLE and NO DEVICES have been found. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 13, 2018

Some of the emails had the subject line: "Think Twice," according to the Associated Press.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Missouri said the email threat may have come from Moscow, Russia.

Across the country, some schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University noticed students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.

Reports of bomb threats have come from the following cities:

This is a breaking story and will be updated.