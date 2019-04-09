A woman in the Czech Republic gave birth to a healthy baby girl 117 days after the mother was declared brain dead. Doctors kept the mother's body alive artificially in a desperate effort to save the baby.

Reuters reports the unidentified woman, 27, suffered a severe stroke in April and was airlifted to the hospital. She was declared brain-dead shortly after arrival.

With little hope of success in saving the baby, doctors reportedly put the mother on life support and regularly moved her legs to simulate walking in order to help the baby's growth.

Fifteen weeks after the stroke, doctors at Brno’s University Hospital delivered the 4.7-pound girl on August 15. The delivery happened 34 weeks into the pregnancy.

It's believed to be a record for the longest artificially-sustained pregnancy in a brain-dead mother.

After the birth, the mother reportedly was disconnected from life support and died. Her husband and other family members were present when she passed.